VIDEO: On This Day, June 6- Happy Birthday, Harvey Fierstein!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of the one and only Harvey Fierstein!

Harvey Fierstein's theater work includes Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play, Best Actor, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Kinky Boots (Best Musical Tony), La Cage aux Folles (Best Book, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Newsies (Tony nominated), Casa Valentina (Tony nominated), A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations), Safe Sex (Ace Award), Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, and Freaky Pussy.

He's written teleplays for NBC's "Hairspray Live!" and "The Wiz Live!" His revised script of Funny Girl, ran to critical acclaim in London and has been filmed for broadcast. His notable film roles include Mrs. Doubtfire, Independence Day, and the voice of Yao in Mulan and Mulan II.

His political editorials have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Huffington Post and broadcast on PBS's "In the Life."

Harvey's children's book, The Sissy Duckling, is now in its 8th printing, and the HBO animated special of the story won Harvey the Humanities Award.

Mr. Fierstein has been recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and the Brooklyn Walk of Fame.