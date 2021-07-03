Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, July 3- Happy Birthday Audra McDonald and Betty Buckley!

These two legendary leading ladies have delighted Broadway audiences in classic shows like Cats, Hello Dolly!, Carousel, Porgy and Bess, and more!

Jul. 3, 2021  
It's a double bill Happy Birthday on this day for Broadway legends Audra McDonald and Betty Buckley!

Audra McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards, making her the most decorated performer in American theater. The singer and actress was named one of TIMEmagazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts - America's highest honor for achievement in the arts - from President Barack Obama. In addition to her work on stage and screen, McDonald is noted as a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQ causes, and underprivileged youth.

Betty Buckley, in an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

