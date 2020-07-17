VIDEO: On This Day, July 17- [title of show] Opens on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we celebrate the original Broadway production of [title of show], which opened at the Lyceum Theater today in 2009.

[title of show] is a musical with music can lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell.

The show chronicles it's own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Festival [NYMF] and follows the struggles of the author and composer/lyricist and their two actress friends during the initial three week creative period, along with the subsequent events that lead up to the show's production.

The original Broadway production starred the show's composers, Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell, and actors Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff.

