VIDEO: On This Day, January 3 - Happy Birthday, Telly Leung!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to Broadway veteran, Telly Leung!

Telly Leung is a New York City native who recently starred on Broadway as the title role in Aladdin. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, RENT (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.

Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on The Yellow Sound Label.