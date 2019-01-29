VIDEO: On This Day, January 29- Broadway Falls In Love With SWEET CHARITY!

ON THIS DAY
Jan. 29, 2019  

On this day, the musical Sweet Charity celebrated its opening night on Broadway in 1966.

Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, SWEET CHARITY explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City.

With a tuneful, cool, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman (Little Me, City of Angels, Barnum), sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields (Annie Get Your Gun, Seesaw, Redhead), and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, SWEET CHARITY captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist.

Features the songs "Big Spender," "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This," and "I'm a Brass Band." The original Broadway production starred the legendary Gwen Verdon in the title role. It was nominated for nine 1966 Tony Awards, and won one for its choreography by Bob Fosse.

