VIDEO: On This Day, July 23- Happy Birthday, Krysta Rodriguez!
On this day, we celebrate the birthday of Tony-nominated actor, Krysta Rodriguez!
Krysta Rodriguez made her Broadway debut in Good Vibrations in 2005. Rodriguez then went on to perform in Spring Awakening (Original), A Chorus Line, In the Heights, The Addams Family, First Date, and Spring Awakening (Deaf West Broadway Transfer). Rodriguez is also known for her roles in NBC's "Smash" (Ana) and NBC's "Trial & Error" (Summer).
Celebrate Krysta today with her performance of the Kelly Clarson hit, "Breakaway" at Feinstein's/54 Below!
