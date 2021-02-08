VIDEO: On This Day, February 8- Happy Birthday, Sherie Rene Scott!
Today we celebrate Tony Award-nominee and Broadway favorite, Sherie Rene Scott, on her birthday!
Sherie's Broadway credits include The Front Page, Everyday Rapture, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League honor), The Little Mermaid, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Derwent Award, Drama League honor), Tommy (OBC), and Rent.
Other credits include The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nom., Drama League honor), Debbie Does Dallas, Randy Newman's Faust, Kander & Ebb's Over and Over (Helen Hayes nom.).
Sherie co-founded Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records recording more than 50 albums, and earning five GRAMMY nominations and a 2006 Drama Desk Award for dedications to the preservation of musical theatre through cast recordings.
