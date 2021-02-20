VIDEO: On This Day, February 20: Happy Birthday, Jessie Mueller!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day we celebrate the birthday of Broadway powerhouse, Jessie Mueller!

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Lett's new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming.

Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick , Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall 's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars.

Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.