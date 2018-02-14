VIDEO: On This Day. February 14: A BRONX TALE Gets Its World Premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2016, the coming of age story of A Bronx Tale made its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niroand four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menkenand three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

To celebrate their anniversary, check out footage from the original Paper MIll production below!

