VIDEO: On This Day, February 1- Happy Birthday, Michael C. Hall!
On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of stage and television star, Michael C. Hall!
On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of stage and television star, Michael C. Hall!
On stage, Michael C. Hall most recently starred off-Broadway in Will Eno's Thom Pain. He also starred in Thomas Newton in the London and New York Theatre Workshop productions of Lazarus (Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel award nominations) by David Bowie & Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove and inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis.
Hall previously portrayed the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Michael Mayer from the book by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask.
He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Joneses (Drama League Award nomination) directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Marisa Tomei.
Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade; Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum.
His television credits include "Safe," "The Crown," "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall appeared in Game Night, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Christine, Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. His forthcoming films include The Torture Report and In the Shadow of the Moon. He received his MFA from NYU.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Will Be Released September 24, 2021
The Dear Evan Hansen movie adaptation is set to be released on September 24, 2021. Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance in the film, wh...
Breaking: Tony Awards Will Take Place 'In Coordination with the Re-Opening of Broadway'
The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing have revealed that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled “in coordination with the reop...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Teases Changes at Her Majesty's Theatre Make It Even More 'Phantom-Like'
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, work is underway on Her Majesty's Theatre in London, in preparation for the return of The Phantom of the Opera o...
Original Casts of FROZEN, HADESTOWN & More Will Reunite for THE BROADWAY CAST REUNION SERIES
Dying to see your favorite Broadway casts back together again? Wait no longer! Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, the hosts of the surprise, weekly, hit o...
THREE HOTELS Starring Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Available to View for One More Day
Theatre fans still have a chance to catch the powerhouse performances delivered by two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Academy Award winner Maris...
Jennifer Ashley Tepper's THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4 to be Released in March
Dress Circle Publishing has announced the release of THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY, VOLUME 4, the latest in a series by historian and producer Jennif...