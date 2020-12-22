VIDEO: On This Day, December 22- Happy Birthday, Andrew Lippa!
On this day, we're wishing a very happy birthday to composer Andrew Lippa!
Andrew Lippa's Broadway credits include: Big Fish; The Addams Family; the music for Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play The Farnsworth Invention. Other musicals include The Wild Party (book/music/lyrics); A Little Princess (music); john & jen (music/book); Asphalt Beach (music and lyrics); Life of the Party (a compendium of Mr. Lippa's works); You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (additional music/lyrics and arrangements).
His oratorios I Am Harvey Milk and Unbreakable have been performed by choruses around the country and at Lincoln Center and Disney Hall. Awards include: Tony and Grammy nominations; shared Emmy for Nickelodeon's "The Wonder Pets"; SFGMC Vanguard Award; The Drama Desk Award; The Outer Critics Circle Award. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Mr. Lippa serves as president of the board of The Dramatists Guild Foundation.
