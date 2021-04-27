Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, April 27- Larry Kramer's THE NORMAL HEART Opens on Broadway

The star-studded cast included Joe Mantello, Ellen Barkin, Jim Parsons, John Benjamin Hickey and more.

Apr. 27, 2021  

On this day in 2011, the star-studded Broadway premiere of Larry Kramer's landmark play The Normal Heart opened on Broadway at the Golden Theater. The star-studded cast included Joe Mantello, Ellen Barkin, Jim Parsons, John Benjamin Hickey and more.

The story of a city in denial, The Normal Heart unfolds like a real-life political thriller -- as a tight-knit group of friends refuses to let doctors, politicians and the press bury the truth of an unspoken epidemic behind a wall of silence.

First produced by Joseph Papp at New York's Public Theater, the play was a critical sensation and a seminal moment in theater history. So ahead of its time was this play that many of the core issues it addresses - including gay marriage, the healthcare system and, of course, AIDS - are just as relevant today as they were when it first premiered.

The acclaimed smash limited production went on to win three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play, Best Featured Actor in a Play (John Benjamin Hickey), and Best Featured Actress in a Play (Ellen Barkin).

VIDEO: On This Day, April 27- Larry Kramer's THE NORMAL HEART Opens on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
VIDEO: On This Day, April 26- BANDSTAND Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 26- BANDSTAND Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, April 25: PIPPIN Returns to Broadway! Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 25: PIPPIN Returns to Broadway!

VIDEO: On This Day, April 24- ANASTASIA Opens On Broadway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 24- ANASTASIA Opens On Broadway

VIDEO: On This Day, April 23- THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Opens on Bway Photo

VIDEO: On This Day, April 23- THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Opens on B'way


More Hot Stories For You