VIDEO: OKLAHOMA! Performs on the Today Show

Jul. 30, 2019  

Oh, what a beautiful day because the cast of the Tony-winning revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! performed this morning on the Today Show! Check out the full video below to see Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, and more perform 'I Cain't Say No' and 'Oklahoma'!

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

This production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine. Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker for Featured Actress in a Musical.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

