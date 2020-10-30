VIDEO: Next on Stage College Winner Willem Butler Debuts His Music Video for 'Maria'

Willem won the first season of Next on Stage back in May.

Willem Butler, the winner of season 1 of our Next on Stage competition, has released his cover 'Maria' from West Side Story with Broadway Records!

The proceeds for Willem's single go towards The Actor's Fund.

Maria is from West Side Story with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The track's arrangement is by Luke Williams, engineered by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and produced by Robbie Rozelle and Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

