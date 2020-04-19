VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin Performs the Post Horn Solo in Mahler's Symphony No. 3

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin introduces and performs the post horn solo from the third movement of Mahler's Symphony No. 3. Mahler calls for the solo to be played "wie aus weiter Ferne" (from far away), which means the trumpet player is usually hidden offstage.

Watch this video of Chris (not hidden!) playing the full solo, as part of our digital festival celebrating Gustav Mahler.

Check out the video below!

