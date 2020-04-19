Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin Performs the Post Horn Solo in Mahler's Symphony No. 3

Article Pixel Apr. 19, 2020  

Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin introduces and performs the post horn solo from the third movement of Mahler's Symphony No. 3. Mahler calls for the solo to be played "wie aus weiter Ferne" (from far away), which means the trumpet player is usually hidden offstage.

Watch this video of Chris (not hidden!) playing the full solo, as part of our digital festival celebrating Gustav Mahler.

Check out the video below!

For more information visit http://nyphil.org

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin Performs the Post Horn Solo in Mahler's Symphony No. 3
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Sings 'People' from FUNNY GIRL
  • VIDEO: Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga & Lang Lang Perform 'The Prayer'
  • VIDEO: L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler Sing 'The Tango Quarantine' RENT Parody
  • VIDEO: Seattle Opera Performer Sings on His Lawn For Neighbors