VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Talk Wigstock, The TONYS, and 'Life Is a Party'

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka stopped by The View on Wednesday to talk about Burtka's new book, relaunching Wigstock, and the recent Tony Awards.

The couple talked about their decision to relaunch one of the country's biggest drag queen events and Harris said, "We're fans of drag as an idea. I'm hypnotized by people who change their visage and guise and do it so well."

The festival is a celebration of all things drag taking place Labor Day weekend in New York City. The couple also made a documentary about the festival, called Wig.

During the interview, the couple even shared a video of them singing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent.

Watch the interviews below!





