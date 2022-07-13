Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in Netflix's UNCOUPLED Series Trailer

The new series is set to begin streaming on July 29.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for UNCOUPLED. The new series, set to begin streaming on July 29, stars Neil Patrick Harris.

The new series follows Michael Lawson (Harris), who seems to have it all figured out. He's a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins).

But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

From Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, UNCOUPLED is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. The series also features Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Guest stars will include André De Shields, Nic Rouleau, Jai Rodriguez, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Peter Porte and Stephanie Faracy.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in Netflix's UNCOUPLED Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Netflix Debuts 13: THE MUSICAL Film Trailer
July 13, 2022

Watch the trailer for the new film adaption of 13: the Musical, directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008. The film is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. The film stars Eli Golden, Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, and more.
Pantha du Prince Announces New Album 'Garden Gaia'
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single “Golden Galactic” out now, with a video by Natalia Stuyk, a video and installation artist based in Granada, Spain. Garden Gaia is the latest chapter in a project that has been ten years in the making, which presents the artist, Hendrik Weber aka Pantha du Prince, as a close observer and mindful listener.
Julian Lage Shares New Song 'Word for Word'
July 13, 2022

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage has shared “Word For Word,” available now to stream or download. An official live performance video featuring the formidable trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King premieres today at YouTube. “Word For Word” marks the latest single from Lage’s upcoming new album, View With A Room.
Snail Mail, Superchunk & More to Perform at Frantic City Festival
July 13, 2022

The music festival features a line up that includes Car Seat Headrest, Yo La Tengo, Snail Mail, Murder City Devils, Shannon and the Clams, Superchunk, The Raveonettes, Rocket from the Crypt, Samiam, Titus Andronicus, Protomartyr and Control Top, with the proceedings hosted by Fred Armisen.
Wilder Maker Release New Track 'Against Numbers' ft. Katie Von Schleicher
July 13, 2022

This Brooklyn band features a dynamic roster of musicians, including Gabriel Birnbaum, accompanied by Nick Jost and Sean Mullins. Band members play regularly with Debo Band, Mutual Benefit, Baroness, Kevin Garrett, Johanna Samuels, and Hannah Cohen. Male Models features guest lead vocalists: Adam Duritz (Counting Crows), and more.