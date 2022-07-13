VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris, Brooks Ashmanskas & More in Netflix's UNCOUPLED Series Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for UNCOUPLED. The new series, set to begin streaming on July 29, stars Neil Patrick Harris.

The new series follows Michael Lawson (Harris), who seems to have it all figured out. He's a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Tuc Watkins).

But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided. Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

From Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, UNCOUPLED is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. The series also features Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Guest stars will include André De Shields, Nic Rouleau, Jai Rodriguez, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Peter Porte and Stephanie Faracy.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

Watch the new trailer here: