VIDEO: National Theatre's ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Stream This Weekend; Tune in Here!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The National Theatre's production of Antony and Cleopatra will be available to stream this weekend! The production is directed by Simon Godwin.

At the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient, James Bond: Spectre) and Sophie Okonedo (Chimerica, Hotel Rwanda) play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.

Antony & Cleopatra is streaming for free 7pm UK time on Thursday 7 May. Available until 7pm UK time on Thursday 14 May 2020. The running time is 3 hours 8mins with a short interval. It is subtitled.

Tune in below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You