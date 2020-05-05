VIDEO: National Theatre's ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Stream This Weekend; Tune in Here!
The National Theatre's production of Antony and Cleopatra will be available to stream this weekend! The production is directed by Simon Godwin.
At the fringes of a war-torn empire the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen fiercely in love. In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.
Ralph Fiennes (The English Patient, James Bond: Spectre) and Sophie Okonedo (Chimerica, Hotel Rwanda) play Shakespeare's famous fated couple in his great tragedy of politics, passion and power.
Antony & Cleopatra is streaming for free 7pm UK time on Thursday 7 May. Available until 7pm UK time on Thursday 14 May 2020. The running time is 3 hours 8mins with a short interval. It is subtitled.
Tune in below!
