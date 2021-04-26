VIDEO: Nathan Lane on the Importance of the Arts, and His NY PopsUp Performance
"Telling a little story to a group of people and sharing something with them that's both really funny and really moving... there's nothing better," he said.
Nathan Lane recently returned to the stage as part of NY PopsUp to perform a monologue in the first performance in a Broadway theatre since the start of the pandemic.
Lane talked to 60 Minutes about the performance, as well as the importance of the arts as a whole.
"Well, you know in general New York City is about the arts. It's about the culture, you know. And we've been deprived of that for over a year," he said.
Lane admits to being "terrified" to perform his monologue on stage at the St. James Theater on April 3.
"I'll tell you honestly, I was, like, terrified," he said. "This was opening and closing night all at once... there wasn't any real rehearsal. It was a first performance. [The audience was] sweet but you're also dealing with an audience of 150 that's spread out. And they're all wearing masks, which tends to muffle laughs. And so, it was a trickier proposition."
But, he went on to say that the experience is something that was unmatched.
Watch the full interview below: