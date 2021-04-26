Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nathan Lane on the Importance of the Arts, and His NY PopsUp Performance

"Telling a little story to a group of people and sharing something with them that's both really funny and really moving... there's nothing better," he said.

Apr. 26, 2021  

Nathan Lane recently returned to the stage as part of NY PopsUp to perform a monologue in the first performance in a Broadway theatre since the start of the pandemic.

Lane talked to 60 Minutes about the performance, as well as the importance of the arts as a whole.

"Well, you know in general New York City is about the arts. It's about the culture, you know. And we've been deprived of that for over a year," he said.

Lane admits to being "terrified" to perform his monologue on stage at the St. James Theater on April 3.

"I'll tell you honestly, I was, like, terrified," he said. "This was opening and closing night all at once... there wasn't any real rehearsal. It was a first performance. [The audience was] sweet but you're also dealing with an audience of 150 that's spread out. And they're all wearing masks, which tends to muffle laughs. And so, it was a trickier proposition."

But, he went on to say that the experience is something that was unmatched.

"Telling a little story to a group of people and sharing something with them that's both really funny and really moving... there's nothing better," he said.

Watch the full interview below:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles
Cameron Mackintosh Defends PHANTOM Orchestra Reduction Photo

Cameron Mackintosh Defends PHANTOM Orchestra Reduction

Movie Theaters, Museums, and More Increase Capacity Beginning Today Photo

Movie Theaters, Museums, and More Increase Capacity Beginning Today

VIDEO: Watch a Closer Look at IN THE HEIGHTS From THE OSCARS! Photo

VIDEO: Watch a Closer Look at IN THE HEIGHTS From THE OSCARS!

VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs Speak Now at THE OSCARS Photo

VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Speak Now' at THE OSCARS


More Hot Stories For You