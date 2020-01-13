VIDEO: Nathan Lane Stars in the Teaser for PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS on Showtime

SHOWTIME has announced today that the highly anticipated series PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS will premiere on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars Tony® and Emmy® winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Tony and Golden Globe® winner and three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy nominated series PENNY DREADFUL, continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar (KIDDING) also serves as executive producer. The series is currently in production in Los Angeles. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

Watch the teaser below!

A spiritual descendant of the original PENNY DREADFUL story set in Victorian-era London, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period. This new chapter is a bold new vision that will employ all new characters and storylines. Recurring guest stars include Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck.

Along with Logan and Aguilar, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS is executive produced by Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917, American Beauty) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road), both of Neal Street Productions. Logan's Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas (The Alienist) is set to direct multiple episodes.

Photo: Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You