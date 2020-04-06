VIDEO: Musicians in Hungary Play 'Uplifting' Classical Music From Their Cars to Cheer Up Residents

Musicians in Hungary have been driving around the streets of Budapest playing 'uplifting' classical music in an attempt to cheer up its residents during the health crisis.

Attila Kovacs, one of the musicians in the MAV symphony orchestra chatted with The Guardian about what they were doing.

"It seems like we managed to make many generations very happy with playing music, even in these weird, stressful times," Kovacs said. "People came out to the streets, keeping the proper distance between each other, and started to clap and give us a thumbs up. Some of them were even dancing."

Watch the video below and read more on The Guardian.





