VIDEO: Miranda Sings is Broadway-Bound in New Trailer for HATERS BACK OFF! Season 2

Start spreading the news...Miranda Sings returns in an all-new season of HATERS BACK OFF! Her life may be in shambles, but Miranda's finally gone viral! Now she's ready to take on her next big challenge: making it to Broadway. Check out the brand new trailer below. The second season premieres on Friday, October 20, only on Netflix.

About Haters Back Off!: Based on the character created by Colleen Ballinger, Haters Back Off delves into the oddball family life of Miranda Sings. Sings, an incredibly confident, totally untalented star on the rise, continues to fail upward by the power of her belief that she was born famous, it's just no one knows it yet.

The series stars Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings, Steve Little (Eastbound & Down) as Miranda's overly confident and utterly misguided Uncle Jim, Angela Kinsey (The Office) as Miranda's mom, Bethany, and Erik Stocklin, as Miranda's neighbor and best friend, Patrick. For more visit: netflix.com/hatersbackoff

Related Articles