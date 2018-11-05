VIDEO: Mike Myers Wants to Bring Dr. Evil to Broadway

Nov. 5, 2018  

Mike Myers was interviewed on The Alec Baldwin Show last night, where he revealed that he would be interested in potentially coming to Broadway.

"I'd love to do An Evening With Dr. Evil," Myers said, referring to his famed Austin Powers character, "Or Mambo Mouth [play by John Leguizamo], where I can do a lot of characters."

Myers also talked about his childhood, as well as his relationship with Barbra Streisand while he played Linda Richman on SNL.

Watch a preview of the interview below, and the full episode here!

Myers is known for his run as a featured performer on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE from 1989 to 1995, and for playing the title roles in the Wayne's World, Austin Powers, and Shrek films. He made his directorial debut with the documentary Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon (2013) and had a small role in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009).

