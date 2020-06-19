VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Talks Turning THE NEW ONE Into a Book

Article Pixel Jun. 19, 2020  

Comedian Mike Birbiglia was a guest on Thursday's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about turning his Broadway stage show, "The New One" into a book!

During the interview, Birbiglia shares what it was like collaborating with his wife Jen Stein on the book, titled "The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad."

Birbiglia, who is friends with Colbert, also tries out some new material on him!

Watch the interview below!

"The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad" is now available to purchase! Buy the book here.


Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk

  • VIDEO: Wanda Sykes Shares Her Struggle with Discussing Racism with Her Kids
  • VIDEO: Judd Apatow Talks His New Film THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
  • LISTEN: Ben Platt Unveils Music From THE POLITICIAN Season Two
  • VIDEO: Pharrell Williams Talks Making Juneteenth an Official Holiday