VIDEO: Michelle Williams Plans to Return to the Stage After Taking Time Off

Fosse/Verdon star Michelle Williams won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2020 Golden Globes. After she accepted her award, she spoke with reporters backstage where she revealed that her next project would be on the stage!

When asked when she will return to the stage next, Williams said, "It's the next thing I want to do, it's the next thing I'm going to do, but I got a little time to take off first. After I take off some time, then that will be the next thing I do, go back and do another play."

Watch the interview below!

Michelle Williams is an American actress. She starred in the popular television teen drama series Dawson's Creek (1998-2003). She earned her first Academy Award nomination in 2005 for her performance as the wife of a gay man in Brokeback Mountain. Williams went on to gain critical acclaim for playing emotionally troubled women coping with loss or loneliness in the independent dramas Wendy and Lucy (2008), Blue Valentine (2010), and Manchester by the Sea (2016). For portraying Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn (2011), she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Film credits also include Shutter Island (2010), the fantasy film Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), and the superhero film Venom (2018).



On Broadway, Williams has starred in revivals of the musical Cabaret in 2014 and the drama Blackbird in 2016. For playing a sexually abused woman in Blackbird, she received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.





