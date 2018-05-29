VIDEO: Michael Arden Discusses His Close Connection to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on CBS

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

For Michael Arden, director of Once on This Island, this is more than another musical project. Arden has a personal connection to this story, which he shared yesterday on CBS News.

In this segment, Arden talks about how his grandparents took him in at a young age following a tragedy in his family.

"My grandparents, Jim and Pat Moore, were an incredible couple. They drove me to the community theater, where I did plays as a kid," Arden said.

The Moores, a traditional couple from Midland, Texas, did their best to understand their grandson.

"I'm also a gay man and that wasn't something their Southern Baptist upbringing had really prepared them for," Arden said. "But those differences never got in the way of never-ending love and support."

Arden uses his past to help people who he can take risks on, who he knows have the potential to shine. This was showcased in his recent Broadway production of Spring Awakening, performed by deaf actors.

In Once on This Island, Arden found Hailey Kilgore to play Ti Moune, making her Broadway debut right from college. Another unique casting choice was Alex Newell, a male, who was cast in the traditionally female role of Mother Earth. A female has also been cast in the role of the God of Death, which is traditionally played by a man.

CBS News' Jamie Wax asked, "What would you say if you could talk to your grandparents?"

"I'd say thank you," he replied. "We don't ever realize how precious life is while we're living it. And I will try in everything I do to honor the love that you gave me."

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, opened on December 3 at The Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews. The new production is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown.

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story comes to vibrant life in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

The show recently picked up 8 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Hailey Kilgore), and Best Direction of a Musical (Michael Arden).

