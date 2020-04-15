Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Erin Wagner and Pianist Chris Reynolds Perform Brahms as Part of Juilliard Thrives

Apr. 15, 2020  

Mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner (MM '21, vocal arts) and Chris Reynolds (DMA '23, collaborative piano) perform Johannes Brahms' "Unbewegte laue Luft".

Check out the video below!

Learn more about Juilliard Music: https://www.juilliard.edu/music

As we move into a new way of online learning, sharing, and collaborating with social distancing in mind, the role that the arts play in connecting us is more important than ever. Juilliard presents #JuilliardThrives, to amplify its student and faculty voices as we share the art that is in our minds and hearts with the world.

