VIDEO: Metropolitan Opera Will Cut Ties With Artists Who Support Putin

The Metropolitan Opera has announced, in a video statement from General Manager Peter Gelv, that it will cut ties with all performers and institutions who support Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we believe strongly in the warm friendship and cultural exchange that has long existed between the artists and artistic institutions of Russia and the United States, we can no longer engage with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him," Gelb said.

This policy will be in effect "until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made."

Watch the video below:

