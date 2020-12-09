VIDEO: Meryl Streep Shows Off Her Sewing Kit from 1967 on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden asks Meryl Streep to take part in Late Late Show & Tell, and Meryl unveils her sewing kit from 1967, which includes a magazine that contains lots of interesting nuggets for the modern woman of the time.

Streep and Corden co-star in "The Prom" on Netflix, set to be released this Friday, December 11! The cast also includes Andrew Rannells, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Ariana DeBose, and Jo Ellen Pellman..

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below.

Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays in 1976. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia. In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust, and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. Streep won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a troubled wife in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and went on to establish herself as a film actress in the 1980s. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a Holocaust survivor in Sophie's Choice (1982) and had her biggest commercial success to that point in Out of Africa (1985). She continued to gain critical and awards recognition for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, but commercial success was varied, with the comedy Death Becomes Her (1992) and the drama The Bridges of Madison County (1995) becoming her biggest earners in that period.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.