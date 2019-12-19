VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy & Allison Janney Were Cut From CATS

Melissa McCarthy was the guest host on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, filling in for Corden, who is in New York filming the screen adaptation of The Prom. During her show, McCarthy and her friend Allison Janney sat down to talk about the big year they've had in movies; however, they did share the few scenes they had cut in films like Cats, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Little Women.

Watch below!

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





