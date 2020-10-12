VIDEO: Megan Masako Haley, Jake Swain and More Perform 'I'll Be Damned' From New Musical HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL

Heartbreakers in Hell features a book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).

A music video of the song "I'll Be Damned" from the new musical Heartbreakers in Hell has been released. Heartbreakers in Hell features a book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).

"I'll Be Damned" is performed by Mean Girls' Megan Masako Haley and Jake Swain as well as Nygel D. Robinson, Tyla Collier, Mia Gerachis, Carl Culley and Joey Contreras. The video is directed by Brian Russell Carey.

Watch below!

There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This modern day adaptation of Dante's Inferno explores what happens to the souls who commit each sin of Love, intertwining Aligheieri's medieval mythic Hellscape with the realities of modern-day dating. We follow Dante as he journeys deeper and deeper into the fiery depths, encountering the sinners, monsters, and punishments within each circle of Hell, complete with its own visual, emotional and musically sonic experience. "The path to Paradise begins in Hell" in this new musical that's like Company meets Gaga.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You