VIDEO: Megan Masako Haley, Jake Swain and More Perform 'I'll Be Damned' From New Musical HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL
Heartbreakers in Hell features a book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).
A music video of the song "I'll Be Damned" from the new musical Heartbreakers in Hell has been released. Heartbreakers in Hell features a book and lyrics by Benjamin Halstead (Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat) and music by Joey Contreras (In Pieces, Forget Me Not).
"I'll Be Damned" is performed by Mean Girls' Megan Masako Haley and Jake Swain as well as Nygel D. Robinson, Tyla Collier, Mia Gerachis, Carl Culley and Joey Contreras. The video is directed by Brian Russell Carey.
Watch below!
There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This modern day adaptation of Dante's Inferno explores what happens to the souls who commit each sin of Love, intertwining Aligheieri's medieval mythic Hellscape with the realities of modern-day dating. We follow Dante as he journeys deeper and deeper into the fiery depths, encountering the sinners, monsters, and punishments within each circle of Hell, complete with its own visual, emotional and musically sonic experience. "The path to Paradise begins in Hell" in this new musical that's like Company meets Gaga.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. ...
LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Will Play a Limited Run at London's Sondheim Theatre in December
One Show More! Les Miserables - The Staged Concert will play a limited run at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End, beginning December 5....
MJ THE MUSICAL On Broadway Postponed To September 2021
Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today that, due to the Broadway shutdown, dates have been rescheduled for the upcomin...
PHOTO: Hugh Jackman Visits The Winter Garden Theatre, Future Home of THE MUSIC MAN
Hugh Jackman visited the Winter Garden Theatre where the upcoming production of The Music Man will be staged, and posed for a photo, shortly after the...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 30!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 30 in the college category....