VIDEO: Meet the Islanders! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Gets Ready for Broadway

The revival of the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical Once On This Island will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, December 3 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Lea Salonga (Erzulie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Merle Dandridge (Papa Ge), and Quentin Earl Darrington (Agwe) are joined in the cast by newcomer, Hailey Kilgore (Ti Moune) with Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Darlesia Cearcy(Storyteller), Rodrick Covington (Storyteller), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), Tyler Hardwick(Storyteller), Cassondra James (Storyteller), David Jennings (Armand), Grasan Kingsberry(Storyteller),Loren Lott (Storyteller), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Isaac Powell (Daniel), T. Oliver Reid (Storyteller), and AureLia Williams (Storyteller).

Below, get to know the cast in a special preview of the Broadway-bound musical!

