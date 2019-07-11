VIDEO: Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross Go Back to The 80s in AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 1984

Jul. 11, 2019  

Ryan Murphy took to Instagram to share the official American Horror Story: 1984 cast announcement, which features stars Matthew Morrison, Emma Roberts, and Pose star Angelica Ross.

See the announcement video below!

The video also showed cast members including Olympian Gus Kenworthy, DeRon Horton (Dear White People) and Zach Villa (Shameless). Former AMERICAN HORROR STORY cast members Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, LESLIE GROSSMAN, and John Carroll Lynch will return to the anthology series.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX



