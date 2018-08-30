VIDEO: Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, and the Cast of THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at The Old Globe Perform Songs From the Musical

The Heart of Rock & Roll, inspired by the music of Huey Lewis and the News, is making its world premiere at The Old Globe in San Diego.

The musical features a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams, and is directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer.

NBC San Diego gave a preview of the show, including performances by Broadway vets Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, and more. Check out the video below!

In addition to Doyle (Bobby) and Clarke (Cassandra), the cast includes Lindsay Nicole Chambers as Nina (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Patrice Covington as Roz (The Color Purple,Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon), John Dossett as Stone (the Globe's The First Wives Club; Newsies, Chicago, War Paint, Tony nominated for Gypsy), Paige Faure as Paige (played the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, How to Succeed, Bullets Over Broadway), F. Michael Haynie as Glenn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,Wicked, Holler If Ya Hear Me), Orville Mendoza as Fjord (Peter and the Starcatcher, Pacific Overtures; The Wiz and The Orphan of Zhao at La Jolla Playhouse), Lucas Papaeliasas JJ (Once, Cyrano de Bergerac, "The Knick"), Zachary Noah Piser as Eli (Wicked, Off Broadway's Sweeney Todd), Christopher Ramirez as Wyatt (Icon Off Broadway, FreakyFriday at La Jolla Playhouse), and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Tucker (revivals of Sweeney Todd and Pippin, The Book of Mormon on the West End). The ensemble includesNicolette Burton, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, James Royce Edwards, Oyoyo Joi, Lucas Papaelias, Robert Pendilla, Christopher Ramirez, MiMi Scardulla, Salisha Thomas, and Josh Tolle, as well as swings Bryan Banville and Katie Banville.

The Heart of Rock & Roll will run September 6 - October 21, 2018 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad PrebysTheatre Center. Preview performances run September 6 - September 13. Opening night is Friday, September 14, 2018. Tickets are currently available by subscription only and will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, August 5, 2018, beginning at 12:00 noon. Tickets start at $39.00 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.





