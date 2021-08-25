VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Shares Emotional Connection to His PRINCESS BRIDE Character With a Grieving Fan

Mandy Patinkin took to Twitter to respond to a fan who shared her emotional connection to the actor, and specifically his role of Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride.

The fan, who goes by @alaska_webb on TikTok, but her real name is Amanda, shared that her father who passed away earlier this year, loved the film. She said she was struck by the scene in which Montoya kills the Count and says he wants his father back, but was even more moved when she heard that Patinkin's own father's passing served as inspiration for the emotional moment.

Patinkin was recorded as he reacted to the video emotionally, wiping away tears while responding.

"First of all, your dad has taken care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100 percent true," he said. "From the minute I read the script, I knew, I said to Kath, 'I'm going to do this part.' Because in my mind, if I get this six-fingered guy, that means I killed the cancer that killed my dad and I'll get to visit my dad."

Watch the full video below.

To Alaska (aka Amanda - we figured it out!) Thread - Thank you for sharing this with us. My dad died of cancer when I was 18. Kathryn's parents died within a year of each other when she was 25, her dad of a heart attack while her mom was sick with cancer.... pic.twitter.com/xbjC7pVI3p - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) August 25, 2021

