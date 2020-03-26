VIDEO: Madonna Sings 'Big Spender' from SWEET CHARITY

Madonna is having a "Bob Fosse moment." The superstar, whose experience with musicals includes her Golden Globe winning turn as the title role in the film adaptation of Evita, took to twitter to post a video of herself singing 'Big Spender' from Sweet Charity!

Check out the tweet with the video below!

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is certified as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The Recording Industry Association of America listed her as the third highest-certified female artist in the U.S., with 64.5 million album units. According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history. She is also the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating U.S. $1.4 billion from her concert tickets. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, her first year of eligibility. VH1 ranked her atop the 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Rolling Stone listed her among the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You