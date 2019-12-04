VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS On Broadway's Plastics Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' At The Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls performed a rendition of the classic holiday song, "Jingle Bell Rock" on NBC's broadcast of the "87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center" this evening.

The performance, introduced by Tina Fey, featured cast members Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado and Becca Peterson with a special (hilarious) appearance by Jennifer Simard.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls Broadway musical is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Mean Girls is also playing a US National Tour.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





