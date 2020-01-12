VIDEO: Listen to New Song 'Dear Parents' by Ethan Slater and Nick Blaemire

Ethan Slater took to Instagram to share a video featuring the song 'Dear Parents' written by himself and Nick Blaemire.

The video, which was recorded for Broadway Babysitters, features a baby falling asleep while the song plays. The video was made by Julie McBride, who served as Music Supervisor and Conductor for The Spongebob Squarepants Musical.

Ethan Slater is is best known for starring in the title role in Spongebob Squarepants the Musical on Broadway, for which he was Tony nominated. Other credits include the World Premiere of SpongeBob in Chicago (BroadwayWorld Chicago Best Actor Award), and "Modell" in Diner at DTC (Dir. Kathleen Marshall); Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy (St. Luke's), PEMDAS (59e59), Claudio Quest (NYMF), What We Know (Teatro Circulo), Independents (FringeNYC); Film: "Lightning Bugs in a Jar" (Cannes 2015), "EVOL"; Web Series: "Redheads Anonymous", "New Mayor of New York".

Nick Blaemire wrote the music and lyrics to Glory Days (book by James Gardiner), which premiered at Signature Theatre in DC before moving to Broadway at the Circle in the Square (OBCR through Sh-K-Boom Records). It has had over 40 productions all over the world. He was then commissioned by Broadway Across America for the new original musical A Little More Alive, which was produced at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Kansas City Rep and Barrington Stage before being optioned as a feature film (directed by Ross Katz). Other writing projects include the film adaptation of the popular YA novel This Song Will Save Your Life, for Rent producer Kevin McCollum; original musicals Soon and Fallout. Nick has also released two pop albums: The Hustle and the Ampersand EP, both available on iTunes and Spotify. As an actor, he most recently was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his performance as Jonathan Larson in the Off-Broadway Revival of Tick, Tick...Boom!.





