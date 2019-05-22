VIDEO: Listen to Naomi Scott Sing the New Song 'Speechless' in Disney's ALADDIN

May. 22, 2019  

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman) collaborated with Aladdin composer Alan Menken for a new song in the live-action remake of the hit 1992 Disney film. "Speechless" is by Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and is the only new song in the live-action film.

Listen to the song below!

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin" is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, gritty, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, "Aladdin" is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's "Aladdin."

The film stars Will Smith; Mena Massoud; Naomi Scott; Marwan Kenzari; Navid Negahban; Nasim Pedrad; Billy Magnussen; and Numan Acar. "Aladdin" is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serving as executive producers.

Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and new music written by Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

VIDEO: Listen to Naomi Scott Sing the New Song 'Speechless' in Disney's ALADDIN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The Crawley Family is Back in Trailer for the DOWTOWN ABBEY Film
  • VIDEO: Watch Lea Salonga Sing ALADDIN with CRAZY EX- GIRLFRIEND Star!
  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Yelled at an Audience Member Who Fell Asleep During TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: New MEAN GIRLS Cast Members And Original Faves Get Fetch In Latest Footage!
  • VIDEO: Alicia Albright and Ashlea Potts Dance to Shoshana Bean's 'Remember The Day'
  • VIDEO: Caitlin Kinnunen and the Cast of THE PROM Perform 'Unruly Heart'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup