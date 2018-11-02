VIDEO: Listen to 'Land of Hope and Dreams' From SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY - Album To Be Released December 4!

Click Here for More Articles on SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Springsteen on Broadway, which plays its final performance on December 15, will release an album on December 4, according to NJArts.

The first single off the album, "Land of Hope and Dreams" is currently available, digitally. Listen to the track below!

The album's tracklist is as follows:

"Growin' Up" "My Hometown" "My Father's House" "The Wish" "Thunder Road" "The Promised Land" "Born in the U.S.A." "Tenth Avenue Freeze-out" "Tougher Than the Rest" "Brilliant Disguise" "Long Time Comin' " "The Ghost of Tom Joad" "The Rising" "Dancing in the Dark" "Land of Hope and Dreams" "Born to Run"

"This Hard Land" and "Long Walk Home," both performed during the show, are not featured on the album.

The film version of the show, also titled "Springsteen on Broadway," debuts on Netflix on Dec. 16.

Read more on NJArts.net.

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and will close on Broadway on December 15, 2018, bringing the total number of performances to 236.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You