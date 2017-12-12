VIDEO: Listen to Joey Pero's 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)' Single, Featuring Laura Osnes

Actor/musician Joey Pero just released his new single "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," originally written and recorded by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. The single features Broadway Leading Lady Laura Osnes on vocals, as well as Pero on trumpet and vocals. Get a first listen below!

"I wanted to record a song with a message of peace; something we can all embrace a bit more during these tumultuous times." Pero said in a recent Facebook posting. "I truly believe if we have any chance at world peace it will be through art and music, not money and politics."

The single features a talented team including Emmy Award Winning producer Peter Fish who worked as producer on Pero's 2009 debut release Resonance.

Pero and Osnes recently costarred in the Tony Award Winning Broadway show "Bandstand" Written by Rob Taylor and Richard Oberacker and Directed/Choreographed by three-time Tony Winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

"Happy Xmas (Was Is Over)" is available online though all major digital distributors and is streaming online. For more information, visit facebook.com/joeyperomusic or joeypero.com.

