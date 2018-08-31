VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Newest #Hamildrop 'Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up' with Ibeyi

Lin-Manuel Miranda continues on his exciting week of Hamilton related content with the introduction of "Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up" starring the musical duo, Ibeyi who appears courtesy of XL Recordings Ltd. The track was also produced by Trooko who previously remixed Ibeyi's "Me Voy" earlier this year. The new studio recording arrives with an intimate companion visual that travels behind the scenes giving viewers an inside look at the recording process. Watch the video for "Rise Up, Wise Up, Eyes Up" below!

Sunday night, Lin-Manuel announced the arrival of new Hamilton content throughout the week beginning with a new visual for June's Hamildrop, "Boom Goes The Cannon..." which served as a tribute to the late hip-hop legend Prodigy of Mobb Deep. The week continued with an emotional new visual for "Burn" starring Andra Day and directed by Aurora Gurrero, who was handpicked by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ava DuVernay. Fans can continue to anticipate new Hamildrops throughout the remainder of 2018.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018, calling the series #Hamildrop. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You