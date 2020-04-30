VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Quarantine Confessions' on Conan O'Brien

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest appearance on the at-home edition of Conan, where he divulges his Quarantine Confessions.

Check out Lin below copping to some of his more unusual quarantine behavior:

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You