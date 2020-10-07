VIDEO: Lin-Manuel & Luis Miranda Talk SIEMPRE, LUIS on TODAY SHOW

Lin-Manuel says that his father shares “a certain relentlessness” with Alexander Hamilton.

"Siempre, Luis," a new documentary about Luis Miranda, activist father of "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, premieres Tuesday night. Hoda Kotb chatted with Luis and Lin-Manuel about the new film. Lin-Manuel says that his father shares "a certain relentlessness" with Alexander Hamilton.

A story that embodies the tenacity and passion of the American Dream, SIEMPRE, LUIS, debuting TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 (9:00-10:35 p.m. ET/PT) during National Hispanic Heritage Month, is a portrait of the pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr. Luis is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities, a key player in the New York and national political arena, and a loving father of three - including the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.Directed by first-time filmmaker John James, the film had its World Premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The documentary centers on Luis A. Miranda Jr. who left Vega Alta, Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s. Filmed over the course of a year, Luis' devotion to family and country propels him forward despite recent health issues. Always searching for ways to assist communities in need, particularly when his beloved Puerto Rico is suffering, Luis moves to action following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, coordinating relief efforts and raising money and awareness while managing the complicated and ambitious tasks involved in bringing his son's award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. With humor and heart, SIEMPRE, LUIS tells the story of an unstoppable changemaker and proud American.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

