VIDEO: Lights, Camera Action! New Trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN

Dec. 8, 2017  

Below, check out a new trailer for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN titled 'Lights, Camera, Action.' Starring Hugh Jackman, and featuring original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film hits theaters on December 20th.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

"The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

