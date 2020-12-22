VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr., Javier Munoz and More From the Cast of HAMILTON Sing 'Joy to the World'

Cast members from HAMILTON, including Leslie Odom Jr. and Javier Munoz have come together virtually to bring us joy this holiday season through song!

Check out their virtual performance of 'Joy to the World' below!

.@LeslieOdomJr and the OG #HamFam giving us so much joy this holiday season via their Zoom boxes. #Ham4TheHolidays pic.twitter.com/quaslGhlZ1 - Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 22, 2020

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.