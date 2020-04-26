VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Closes Out the NFL Draft With Performance of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Leslie Odom, Jr. performed (at home) to close out the NFL Draft. Odom, Jr. performed a touching rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Watch the video below!

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts.

His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You