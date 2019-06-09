VIDEO: Legendary Playwright, Librettist Terrence McNally Accepted his 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tony Awards

As part of the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, legendary playwright and librettist Terrence McNally was honored with one of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. A revival of his play Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is currently on Broadway, starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon.

Watch Terrence McNally Accept his 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

McNally has had a remarkably far-ranging career, including at least one new work on Broadway in each of the last six decades. In 2018 he was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

He is a recipient of the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won four Tony Awards for his plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class and his musical books for Kiss of the Spider Woman and Ragtime. He has written a number of TV scripts, including "Andre's Mother," for which he won an Emmy Award.

He has received two Guggenheim Fellowships, a Rockefeller Grant, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards, and three Hull-Warriner Awards from the Dramatists Guild. In 1996 he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. He wrote the libretto for the operas Great Scott and Dead Man Walking, both with music by Jake Heggie.

Other plays include Mothers and Sons; Lips Together, Teeth Apart; The Lisbon Traviata; A Perfect Ganesh; The Visit; The Full Monty; Corpus Christi; Bad Habits; Next; The Ritz; Anastasia; It's Only a Play; Where Has Tommy Flowers Gone?; and The Stendhal Syndrome.





