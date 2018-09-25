VIDEO: Lea Salonga Goes Retro with Performance of 'Take On Me'

Lea Salonga recently held a press conference to announce her upcoming 40th Anniversary Concert (already sold out) where she performed a beautiful rendition of 'Take on Me', watch below!

Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival, in addition to starring in the 10th and 25th Anniversary Concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Lea's other Broadway appearances include Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Lea most recently starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Once on This Island.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.

As a concert artist Lea has toured the world, performing sold-out concerts in some of the world's most iconic venues, including the Sydney Opera House, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Center, Carnegie Hall, and London's O2 Arena.

