VIDEO: Laura Benanti Teams with Randy Rainbow for 'Man with a Plan' Biden/Christmas Parody!

All Laura Benanti wants for Christmas is a man with a plan, and she's going to get it in 2021! Watch below as she teams with political parody-maker extraordinaire Randy Rainbow for a very special Christmas tribute to President Elect Joe Biden!

She told Huffington Post: "Randy's brand of satire is my cup of tea and he was the first person I thought of for a holiday parody like this. I've been wanting to collaborate with him for a while, and this was the perfect opportunity!"

With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.